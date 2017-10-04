Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 61,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,549,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,596 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $401,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 27,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,810,370.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,114,241.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,919 shares of company stock worth $6,205,733. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) opened at 71.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.09 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $79.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

