Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Masco Corporation were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Masco Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Masco Corporation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masco Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Corporation (MAS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/suntrust-banks-inc-boosts-stake-in-masco-corporation-mas.html.

Masco Corporation (MAS) opened at 39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.54. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco Corporation had a return on equity of 20,509.09% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Masco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 2,266 shares of Masco Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $84,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 2,337 shares of Masco Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $87,707.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,770.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $916,799. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.