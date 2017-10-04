SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Major Shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc Buys 10,076 Shares

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $172,904.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 9,365 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $161,546.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 27,259 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $468,854.80.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 10,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $184,682.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 21,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $364,656.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 15,151 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $258,779.08.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 7,940 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $135,138.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 10,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $172,407.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 18,263 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $309,557.85.

On Monday, September 18th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 18,182 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $304,184.86.

On Thursday, September 14th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 15,414 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $259,263.48.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) traded up 0.58% on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 51,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $795.04 million.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

