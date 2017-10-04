Sun Life Financial INC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26,144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc. alerts:

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded up 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 30,011 shares of the stock traded hands. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,077,422.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,841,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,039.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sun-life-financial-inc-raises-holdings-in-agilent-technologies-inc-a.html.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.