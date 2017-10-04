Sun Life Financial INC Increases Stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 16,857.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 3,360.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,019,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,340,000 after buying an additional 3,410,680 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,028,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,122,000 after buying an additional 1,319,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,130,000 after buying an additional 1,295,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,435,000 after buying an additional 955,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE COL) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.69. 89,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade acquired 1,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

