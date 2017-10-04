Sun Life Financial INC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 18,170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 7,109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General Corporation alerts:

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE DG) traded down 0.0882% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.3282. 93,724 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.4251 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dollar General Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sun-life-financial-inc-grows-holdings-in-dollar-general-corporation-dg.html.

In other Dollar General Corporation news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $866,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.79.

Dollar General Corporation Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.