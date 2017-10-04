Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,268,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,406,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 592,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 143.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $143.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

