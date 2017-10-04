Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,567,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,182% from the previous session’s volume of 62,717 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company’s market capitalization is $53.35 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 56.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 162,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

