Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA) Holdings Reduced by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Strayer Education worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 64,392.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,548,000 after buying an additional 1,296,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 189.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 334,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Strayer Education Inc. alerts:

Shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) opened at 88.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. Strayer Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $95.74.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.68 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Strayer Education, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/strayer-education-inc-stra-holdings-reduced-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.