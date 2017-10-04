Stratford Consulting LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Altria Group (MO)

Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,933,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company upgraded Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Altria Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stratford Consulting LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Altria Group (MO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/stratford-consulting-llc-has-399000-holdings-in-altria-group-mo.html.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group (MO) opened at 63.37 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.