Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 4th (BAS, COK, CZA, GLEN, GSK, HAS, LAD, LCL, O2D, PSDL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 4th:

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Basf Se alerts:

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coal of Africa Limited (LON:CZA) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 4 ($0.05) to GBX 4.40 ($0.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by Macquarie from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($5.31). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 1,760 ($23.35). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hays plc (LON:HAS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 195 ($2.59). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($2.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($2.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) was given a €4.60 ($5.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.65) to GBX 367 ($4.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 2,100 ($27.86). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($10.21) to GBX 915 ($12.14). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.33). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.33). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 830 ($11.01) to GBX 855 ($11.34). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.