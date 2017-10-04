Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $8,632,986.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,370.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 78,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

