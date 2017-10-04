Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MNTA) opened at 17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $62,028.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $678,743.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 286,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,882.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

