Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Axiom Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Trinity Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries (TRN) opened at 35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.19. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.40 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/stifel-nicolaus-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-trinity-industries-inc-trn.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 167,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $4,605,036.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $144,891.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,709,624 shares of company stock worth $48,298,143. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 466.4% during the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.