Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) opened at 192.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.48 and a 12-month high of $193.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.53 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

