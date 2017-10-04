Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 440,780 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of STORE Capital Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 158.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 24.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period.

Get STORE Capital Corporation alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE STOR) opened at 25.19 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). STORE Capital Corporation had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. STORE Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 440,780 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/stifel-financial-corp-purchases-shares-of-440780-store-capital-corporation-stor.html.

In other STORE Capital Corporation news, Director William Franklin Hipp acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut STORE Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

STORE Capital Corporation Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.