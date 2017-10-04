Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Bottomline Technologies worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 106,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,960 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FIX raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) opened at 32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.22 billion. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $117,480.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $55,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

