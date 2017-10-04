State Street Corporation (STT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street Corporation by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 2,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE STT) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. 414,562 shares of the stock traded hands. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. State Street Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 target price on State Street Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In related news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $820,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

