State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Orion Group Holdings worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 41.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ORN) opened at 6.89 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company’s market cap is $194.32 million.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.68 million. Orion Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORN. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Orion Group Holdings Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

