State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $212,000 Holdings in Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Kopin Corporation worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Kopin Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 165,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kopin Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kopin Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Kopin Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ KOPN) opened at 4.37 on Wednesday. Kopin Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The firm’s market cap is $315.46 million.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Kopin Corporation had a negative net margin of 125.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin Corporation will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hong K. Choi sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $47,227.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,495 shares of company stock worth $507,228. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kopin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd.

