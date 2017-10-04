State of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,844 shares of the mining company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) opened at 3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $289.25 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Cloud Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Cloud Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy Inc will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloud Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

