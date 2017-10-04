State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In other Chevron Corporation news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,567 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Chevron Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 4,703 call options.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

