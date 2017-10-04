Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Position Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 73,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 171,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) traded up 0.37% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 424,228 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 55.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $211.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $247,263.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,180.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $150,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

