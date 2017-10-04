Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Position Held by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC held its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $150,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $247,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) traded up 0.28% on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 406,411 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 55.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $211.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

