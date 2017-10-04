Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) traded up 3.07% on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 861,051 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stanley T. Crooke Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/stanley-t-crooke-sells-15000-shares-of-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37,569.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,704,000 after buying an additional 6,542,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,285,000 after buying an additional 567,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,332,000 after buying an additional 417,364 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,394,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 313,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 217,756 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.