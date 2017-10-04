Stamps.com (STMP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stamps.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2901631286434 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 215.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. Stamps.com has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $220.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $116.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post $8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $2,101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,317.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth Weisberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $4,936,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,763 shares of company stock valued at $89,049,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

