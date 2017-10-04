Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Michael John Biswas sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $908,886.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $970,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $178,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,763 shares of company stock worth $89,049,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ STMP) opened at 215.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of -0.04. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $220.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.36. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

