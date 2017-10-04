Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,241 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Stag Industrial worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 119.3% in the second quarter. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP now owns 439,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 239,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 116,002 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 515.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 361,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 1,033 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $29,657.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $71,947.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) opened at 27.92 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 503.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stag Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS AG raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

