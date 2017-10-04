St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Inc. (The)

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $1,633,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE HD) traded up 0.1454% on Wednesday, reaching $165.4101. 1,262,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.8069 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

