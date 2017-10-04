ST Ives PLC’s (SIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIV. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) opened at 78.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.13. ST Ives PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 37.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 152.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 112.25 million.

About ST Ives PLC

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

