Sse Plc (SSE) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,425 ($18.90) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.90). Approximately 3,072,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,117,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,397 ($18.53).

SSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,595 ($21.16) to GBX 1,685 ($22.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,725 ($22.88) to GBX 1,700 ($22.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.90) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.55) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,542 ($20.45).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,419.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.73. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.29 billion.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

