Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.71.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) opened at 104.33 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

