SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Stake Maintained by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC held its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) traded up 0.19% on Wednesday, reaching $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,392 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51. SPDR Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

SPDR Gold Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

