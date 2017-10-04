Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Saturday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.09.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,022,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $33,808.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded up 1.280% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.245. 250,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.52 and a 52 week high of $259.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.97 billion.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

