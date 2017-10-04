Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. held its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,312,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE FCPT) traded down 0.16% on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,321 shares. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.85%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

