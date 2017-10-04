Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Stock Price

News headlines about Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Municipal Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6457856964299 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) traded down 0.4592% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.5475. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,746 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

