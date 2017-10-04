Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Radian Group (RDN) Stock Price

News headlines about Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radian Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.2954559043607 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) opened at 18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Radian Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $302.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Catherine Mary Jackson sold 17,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $294,978.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 15,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

