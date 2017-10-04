Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Waters Corporation (WAT) Share Price

Press coverage about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waters Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7480759374084 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Waters Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waters Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Waters Corporation (WAT) opened at 182.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.35 and a 1-year high of $190.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.03.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Waters Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters Corporation news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $628,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $3,418,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,777.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

