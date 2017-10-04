Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) Share Price

Media headlines about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7441560665771 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ COB) opened at 14.10 on Wednesday. CommunityOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

About CommunityOne Bancorp

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

