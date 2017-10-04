Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock Price

Press coverage about OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OneMain Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5625352402536 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) opened at 28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.84. OneMain Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). OneMain Holdings had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of OneMain Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

