Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ITT (ITT) Share Price

Press coverage about ITT (NYSE:ITT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ITT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 45.7641065682474 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ITT (ITT) opened at 44.83 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $630.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. BidaskClub lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

