Media stories about Yangtze River Development (NASDAQ:YERR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yangtze River Development earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.527247196857 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Yangtze River Development (NASDAQ:YERR) opened at 16.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.91 billion. Yangtze River Development has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-yangtze-river-development-yerr-share-price.html.

Yangtze River Development Company Profile

Yangtze River Development Limited is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary Energetic Mind Limited (Energetic Mind), which operates through its subsidiary Ricofeliz Capital (HK) Ltd (Ricofeliz Capital), which operates through its subsidiary Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd (Wuhan Newport), an enterprise that engages in the business of real estate and infrastructural development with a port logistics center located in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Development Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Development Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.