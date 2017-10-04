Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO/A) Share Price

Media headlines about Embotelladora Andina SA (NYSE:AKO/A) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Embotelladora Andina SA earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.753440858829 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About Embotelladora Andina SA

Embotelladora Andina SA (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

