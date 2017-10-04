Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price

News articles about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the network equipment provider an impact score of 46.6881268921251 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ CSCO) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 13,346,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

In related news, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,710,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $821,954.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

