Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Water Works (AWK) Share Price

News coverage about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0415447427278 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Vetr cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of American Water Works (AWK) opened at 81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. American Water Works has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $83.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $273,636.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,770,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

