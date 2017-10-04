Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5492997954099 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) opened at 21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $3.34 billion. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Plains Group Holdings, L.P. had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains Group Holdings, L.P. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg L. Armstrong acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 700,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard K. Mcgee acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,200. Company insiders own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

