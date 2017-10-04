Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset High Income Fund II earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.5816088134707 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) traded down 0.14% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,024 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing approximately 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking to maximize current income.

