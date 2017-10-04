Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western New England Bancorp (WFD) Stock Price

News articles about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WFD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 44.7888873411017 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

