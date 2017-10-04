Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Stock Price

News stories about Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 49.3121999480169 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE PCN) opened at 17.08 on Wednesday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the United States government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

