Headlines about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1694842955021 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-bwx-technologies-bwc-share-price.html.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.